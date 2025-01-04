Ambulances ‘running on empty’ after more than 2,500 single-crew shifts in 2024

Scottish Labour said the practice is putting ‘unbearable pressure’ on staff

SNP ministers have been warned “ambulances are running on empty” after figures showed there were 2,503 single-crew shifts in 2024.

A freedom of information request by Scottish Labour found on average, nearly seven staff a day had to crew a shift themselves. It comes 16 years after the SNP vowed to crack down on the practice.

In 2008, former first minister Nicola Sturgeon – who was health secretary at the time – asked the Scottish Ambulance Service (SAS) to ban emergency responders from attending incidents on their own other than in “exceptional circumstances”.

Scottish Labour said the NHS needs a change of direction | PA

She told MSPs: "The policy of the Scottish Government is clear - traditional accident and emergency ambulances should be double crewed, with at least one member being a paramedic, unless in exceptional circumstances.

"In too many practices, particularly in the Highlands, practice is not living up to that policy. That is not a new situation but it has to be addressed."

The SAS said the latest figures represented just 1.6 per cent of all shifts covered by its staff.

But Scottish Labour said the practice is putting “unbearable pressure” on workers. From 2019 to 2023, more than 13,565 single-crew ambulance shifts were recorded.

Dame Jackie Baillie, Scottish Labour’s health spokeswoman, said: “A decade-and-a-half after the SNP promised to eradicate single-crew ambulance shifts, it seems they are still happening on a daily basis.

“Ambulance crew members work very hard but asking them to attend life or death situations on their own places unbearable pressure on staff.

“Ambulances are running on empty – Scotland needs a change of direction, starting with our NHS. The SNP must ensure the UK Labour Budget dividend is directed to frontline NHS staff.”

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “Ambulances are not routinely singled-crewed, this only happens in exceptional circumstances such as short notice staff absences or a significant increase in demand.

“We continue to support the service to reduce instances of single crewing.

“Our continued increased investment has seen 1,388 staff join SAS, with over 230 joining in 2023/24, and further recruitment under way this year.”

The Scottish Budget, published in December, included a record funding settlement of £21 billion for health and social care.

An SAS spokesperson said: “With the expansion of key initiatives aimed at supporting patients to access alternative care, such as the integrated clinical hub and pathway team leading to supporting thousands of patients to remain at home, the use of single crews can be invaluable.

“These single crews represent just 1.6 per cent of all the shifts covered by our staff and are often first on scene to events such as cardiac arrests, and can provide a valuable initial assessment, instigate treatment for patients and assist in targeting the resources we send.