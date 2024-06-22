Twice as many think the referendum had a negative impact than positive

Almost 60 per cent of Scots think Scotland is a worse country now than it was in 2014, a new poll for Scotland on Sunday has found.

The poll by Savanta found just 16 per cent think Scotland is a better country, while 58 per cent think it is worse.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Meanwhile, almost twice as many (41 per cent) believe the independence referendum had a negative impact on Scotland than think it had a positive impact (21 per cent).

Just over half (51 per cent) think Scotland will be independent within the next 20 years.

Chris Hopkins, political research director at Savanta, said: "Scottish voters share a long-term sense of pessimism with the rest of the UK about whether where they live is better or worse than a decade ago.

"In many ways, their analysis why will be similar, if for different reasons – division in society as a consequence of a referendum campaign, struggling public services and a political class that seems unable to grasp the challenges the country faces."

The new poll found 58 per cent of people think Scotland is a worse country now than it was in 2014, while 19 per cent said it is about the same and 7 per cent said they did not know.

Asked if having an independence referendum in 2014 has had a positive or negative impact on Scotland, 17 per cent said very negative and 24 per cent fairly negative, while 7 per cent said very positive and 14 per cent fairly positive. A further 33 per cent said it had no real impact either way, and 5 per cent said they did not know.

The poll found 32 per cent think Scotland will be independent within the next ten years, and a further 19 per cent believe it will happen within the next 20 years. A total of 21 per cent do not think Scotland will be independent at any point in the next few decades, while 18 per cent believe independence will never happen and 10 per cent said they did not know.

Just under half (48 per cent) thought there should be another independence referendum, while 46 per cent said the opposite and 6 per cent did not know. More people (41 per cent) thought the case for independence is weaker now than it was in 2014, than thought it was stronger (37 per cent).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Savanta interviewed 1,069 Scottish adults aged 16 and over online between June 14-18. Data was weighted to be demographically representative of Scottish adults by age, gender, region and past voting behaviour.

The SNP has said it will renew its push for a second independence referendum if it wins a majority of seats in Scotland at the general election. Its manifesto, launched on Wednesday, states: “If the SNP wins a majority of Scottish seats, the Scottish Government will be empowered to begin immediate negotiations with the UK Government to give democratic effect to Scotland becoming an independent country.”

However, Sir Keir Starmer, the UK Labour leader, rubbished this idea. During a visit to Scotland on Friday, he accused the SNP of focusing on the wrong priorities.

"The priorities are ensuring we've got a strong economy, that we've got the jobs for the future,” he said. "That is my priority. I would have thought it was the priority of the SNP but of course it isn't, and that's because of their dismal record of failure in government. If their record was better they would be going into this election talking about their record, but they can't do that because it's so appalling."

SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn said it was “telling” that Sir Keir has “already adopted the same old Westminster arrogance when it comes to respecting Scottish democracy”.

He added: “The right to self-determination doesn’t end because Sir Keir Starmer says so – the people of Scotland have the democratic right to choose our own future. It’s not asking a lot to expect anyone who calls themselves a democrat to respect that right too.”