Almost 1500 buildings in Scotland ‘at risk’ from cladding

Latest estimates indicate the cladding remediation programme could cost £1.7 billion over a 15-year period.

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Almost 1,500 buildings in Scotland are "at risk" from cladding which has yet to be removed, despite the Grenfell Tower disaster, the Scottish Liberal Democrats said.

There are about 13,400 blocks of flats higher than 11 metres in Scotland , according to figures published by the Scottish Government this month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However new figures show that an estimated 1,260-1,450 of them need remedial work to alleviate external wall system (EWS) life-safety fire risk.

In statistics published by the Scottish Government in Scotland's cladding remediation programme, it was said that by April 30 , two single building assessments (SBAs), based on specification published in June 2024 , had been completed and a further 13 assessments had been started.

By April 30 , two completed assessments identified that remedial works were required, and work had begun for one but not the other, the statistics showed.

In June 2024 , the Housing (Cladding Remediation) ( Scotland ) Bill was passed, giving ministers powers to "to assess and remediate certain types of buildings with unsafe cladding".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On Friday the Scottish Government said latest estimates indicate its cladding remediation programme could cost £1.7 billion over a 15-year period.

About 250 of the residential high-rise buildings in Scotland may require work to alleviate external wall system (EWS) life-safety fire risk, while 1,020-1,200 of the mid-rise residential buildings require work to alleviate the same issue, according to a breakdown of the figures.

In contrast, by May 2025 in England , 2,477 buildings identified with unsafe cladding have started or completed remediation works, representing 49% of buildings within the programme.

There is a target to complete the remediation of high-rise buildings by 2029 and for mid-rise buildings to have either been completely remediated by the date, or to have a plan in place with a date set.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Of these, 1,652 buildings (33%) have been completed, according to UK Government statistics published in May.

Scottish Liberal Democrat communities spokesman Willie Rennie MSP accused the Scottish Government of "refusing to set" a similar deadline.

He said the remediation work was happening "inexplicably slowly" and called for progress.

Mr Rennie said: "In the aftermath of the Grenfell Tower disaster, ministers should be bending over backwards to remove unsafe cladding.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"But these figures show that the SNP are nowhere: they have made next to no progress, leaving so many homeowners and residents in a distressing limbo.

"The Scottish Government have repeatedly failed to appreciate the dangers posed by certain building materials.

"They have refused to set a deadline for removing cladding and they have taken an unbelievably blase approach to the problems of RAAC concrete.

"The SNP have acted inexplicably slowly. They must urgently step up the pace in remediating at-risk buildings and keep everyone who is potentially affected informed and updated on progress."