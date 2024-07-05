All the high profile MPs to lose their seats in a brutal night for Tories

It has been a bad night for the Conservatives, with a number of key figures ousted from their seats across the nation.
A record number of Conservative Cabinet members have lost their seats, beating the previous record of seven defeats in 1997.
Among those to no longer be elected as MPs include former prime minister Liz Truss, Defence Secretary Grant Shapps and House of Commons Leader, Penny Mordaunt. Here we take a look at some of the key names leaving politics.
1. House of Commons leader, Penny Mordaunt, who was believed to be a possible future Tory leadership contender, had her majority of more than 15,000 overturned in Portsmouth North. Ms Mordaunt will be remembered for carrying two heavy swords at the King’s coronation.
Penny Mordaunt | Getty Images
2. Defence secretary Grant Shapps lost the Welwyn Hatfield constituency in southern England he had held for nearly two decades to Labour's Andrew Lewin.
Grant Shapps | Getty Images
3. Jacob Rees-Mogg stands next to Barmy Brunch from The Official Monster Raving Loony Party as Labour candidate Dan Norris speaks during the declaration for the North East Somerset constituency in Bath. In Boris Johnson's government, he held the position of Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy.
Jacob Rees-Mogg | Getty Images
4. Justice Secretary Alex Chalk lost his seat in Cheltenham to the Liberal Democrats.
Alex Chalk | Getty Images