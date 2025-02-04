All Scottish pupils would get free funded school camp under new plans

MSPs backed the general principles of a Bill brought forward by Tory MSP Liz Smith

Legislation that would ensure all Scottish state school pupils can experience at least four nights and five days of funded residential outdoor education has been supported by a Holyrood committee.

MSPs backed the general principles of the Bill, but agreed that concerns over cost, provision for pupils with additional support needs and the impact on teachers need to be addressed if it is to become law.

The plans were brought forward by Conservative MSP Liz Smith, who argues such experiences can boost self-esteem, self-reliance, confidence and resilience.

She previously insisted the benefits of residential outdoor education “cannot be overstated”.

Her Schools (Residential Outdoor Education) (Scotland) Bill was introduced against a backdrop of declining provision, with only a quarter of Scotland’s primary pupils and a third of secondary pupils having the chance to take part in residential schemes.

Holyrood’s education, children and young people committee heard such experiences can be particularly beneficial to pupils from more deprived areas, however they were unaffordable for many parents.

Estimates suggest delivering the Bill would cost the Scottish Government between £20 million and just over £40 million a year, which could prove a significant barrier.

Concerns were also raised over staffing. Such trips are currently provided by teachers on a voluntary basis and if residential education is to become statutory, it might lead to a renegotiating of teachers’ terms and conditions.

Conservative MSP Douglas Ross, convener of the committee, said: “Throughout this inquiry we heard about the hugely positive impact that outdoor residential education can have on the development and attainment of children and young people.

“While we agree with the general principles of the Bill, there are financial challenges attached to the delivery of outdoor residential education that need to be overcome for it to become law.

“We want to see the Scottish Government and the member who introduced the Bill, Liz Smith MSP, work together to resolve these.”

Discussing her Bill in 2022, Ms Smith said: "I firmly believe that residential outdoor education should be on offer to all young people.

"There is well-established and compelling evidence which shows just how much these experiences can increase self-esteem, self-reliance, confidence and resilience.