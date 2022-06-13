Speaking at the launch of the Scottish Council for Global Affairs (SCGA), Mr Jack announced the body would help develop expertise and create opportunity across the globe.

The think-tank will give top global affairs experts from Scotland an opportunity to meet with representatives of governments from all over the world.

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He said: “I was delighted to speak at the London launch of the new Scottish Council on Global Affairs at the Foreign Office’s Lancaster House.

Alister Jack at an event launching the think tank

“The creation of a new Scottish international affairs think-tank is hugely significant. Led by three of Scotland's world-renowned universities, the SCGA will harness the very significant expertise of Scotland’s higher education sector, and provide independent analysis and a trusted space for debate and dialogue.

“This type of information may well be valuable in helping us to shape our future approach to new challenges and give us a better understanding of the world around us.”

The FCDO has announced £10,000 of funding for the organisation, which also receives funding support from the Scottish Government.

The think-tank has been billed as constituting the ever first pan-Scotland international affairs institute, with claims it can help tackle solutions to global events such as the war in Ukraine and the Covid-19 pandemic.