Alister Jack launches defence of Boris Johnson as he claims Prime Minister was ‘mugged by cake’

The Scotland Secretary refused to outline what would lead to him losing confidence in Mr Johnson, who is battling to save his premiership amid dozens of resignations, but admitted the Government requires a “reset”.

Mr Jack spoke to the Scottish Parliamentary Journalists Association prior to a chastening Prime Minister’s Questions in which the Conservative leader faced attacks from his backbenchers and a stream of ministerial resignations.

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a calculated defence of the Prime Minister, Mr Jack defended the record of scandals which have engulfed the Tory leader, including on Partygate.

Scottish Secretary Alister Jack. Picture: PA

Mr Jack said the behaviour during the lockdowns was not accurately reflected in media coverage and claimed Mr Johnson and the former Chancellor were “mugged” by cake.

He said: “He was mugged, as was Rishi [Sunak], by a birthday cake they didn’t see coming as they sat in the Cabinet Office waiting for a meeting.

“They didn’t attend a party, a party arrived and copped them out. The Metropolitan Police saw the word party after birthday and gave the both of them a FPN [fixed penalty notice].

“He did get a fine because the word party comes after birthday.”

Asked whether there was anything that would lead him to lose confidence in the Prime Minister, the Scottish Secretary said the question was “silly”.

He said: “All I can say is what I've said before, which is in all my dealings with him, with me, I've found him to play with a straight bat and deliver on the things I've asked for.

“I have no grumble."

The MP, one of two Scottish Conservatives who still back the Prime Minister, said he believed Mr Johnson’s integrity was still intact, though refused to answer a question on whether he had more or less than Nicola Sturgeon.

Defending the Prime Minister’s honesty and integrity, Mr Jack said: “You have to take people as you find them, not as you hear speculation about them or read people’s opinion about them.

“You have to deal with people when you’re dealing with them close up on a face-to-face basis as you find them. I think that is only fair.”

Mr Jack said he had spoken to the Prime Minister on the evening both Mr Sunak and former health secretary Sajid Javid resigned their posts.

He said the departure of the two Cabinet ministers did not come up and that Mr Johnson was in a “robust mood”, but was “apologetic” and said “mistakes have been made”.

The Scottish Secretary said there was “a lot of talent” ready to enter government, which he admitted required a “reset”.

However, Mr Jack said he did not expect the Prime Minister to resign and even if Mr Johnson left Number 10, he would remain in place at the Scotland Office.

“I’m optimistic that the Prime Minister will endure,” he said.