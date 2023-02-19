Nicola Sturgeon has resigned, firing the starting gun on the race to replace her.

The SNP are losing a generational politician, a relentless winner and brilliant communicator, and it is undoubtedly a blow to them and to independence.

Speaking to those in the party is akin to the dog sat in a house on fire meme, all smiles and an insistence that “this is fine” as they’re faced with the departure of genuine titan of Scottish politics.

Despite the sadness felt so acutely by SNP figures however, there should be excitement. Ms Sturgeon modernised the party but by the end was perhaps lacking ideas, the chase for independence seemingly running out of road.

Nicola Sturgeon leaves after her historic press conference

The de facto referendum idea was disliked in and out of the party, and a new leader will have the chance to bring new approaches and reinvigorate the SNP.

A leadership contest should be exciting, all wings of the party debating the best vision for Scotland and putting forward policy ideas as to how they can improve the lives of people across the country.

And to an extent, we almost certainly will get that, whether it’s the slow and steady approach of Angus Robertson, or the falling over isn’t funny style of Humza Yousaf.

The problem is, improving also involves self-reflection, and throughout Ms Sturgeon’s tenure, the party has shown little to no interest in doing so.

Watching proceedings in Holyrood, there is little dissent, rarely will an SNP MSP stand up and question their own party, or call for a different approach.

Ms Sturgeon has led a steady ship, but her dominance has also led to stagnation, with few brave enough to question policy, or maybe not doing that with the ferries.

Compare this with Westminster, where you can’t go ten minutes without a Tory MP calling for an end to tax or a Labour MP saying their own party is too right/left wing.

If the SNP is really going to use this leadership election to evolve, constructive criticism rather than nodding silence would go a long way.

Everyone and their dog was quick to line up and thank Ms Sturgeon, but if they’re going to lead the party, they should be bold enough to say where she went wrong. Because she did go wrong, or at least miss out on long promised targets.

The attainment gap remains appalling, standards have fallen in schools in certain areas, NHS waiting times were never fixed, the ferries scandal hurt the party, numerous pledges have been ditched or delayed, and by having the Gender Recognition Reform blocked by the UK Government, the wonderful hope offered to trans people has proved a false dawn.

If the SNP are really going to be better and maintain the electoral dominance she delivered, candidates must say how they would have improved on these things.

Ignoring mistakes is for your dating life, not governance, and I want to hear the hopefuls explain how they would fix or improve on what’s come before, not simply pay tribute to it.

I want new ideas on independence, ways to address inequality and just for once, as a treat, some absolutely needless infighting.