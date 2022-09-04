Alexander Brown: I always wanted to work in politics but I'm falling out of love with it

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Delivering newspapers as a teenager, I would devour the front pages at a time they were full of lies about the pace in which Sadam Hussein could use weapons of mass destruction.

Watching the news at home with my family, I remember seeing the leader of the Liberal Democrats Charles Kennedy explaining at a protest why he opposed the war, and I knew I opposed it as well.

It was a formative moment, an introduction to anxiety over international affairs and a desire to make them better.

As I got older and went to university this passion for politics only intensified as I realised I was far better at lamenting problems I could not fix than talking to girls.

Politics was not merely an interest, it along with football dominated my every waking thought.

I then became a journalist working in the courts, but always with the goal of one day becoming a political reporter and working in parliament.

Working at a tabloid, I volunteered for anything remotely politically adjacent in a bid to convince them it was worthy of coverage and further my chances of getting to Westminster.

It was an uphill battle with political conferences being something I could attend if I didn’t expense food, and Westminster exclusives something I genuinely saw scrapped for pictures of squirrels on jet skis.

But I got to political journalism because I wanted it, and took jobs I disagreed with to get me here.

Working in parliament is something I still feel privileged over, feeling the weight of its history.

Even now I don’t understand how people aren’t interested in politics, this sweeping vehicle for change that shapes so much of their lives.

Seeing “moderate” or “apolitical” on a dating app to me is more of a red flag than actual bad behaviour, suggesting they don’t care about others.

But now I worry it’s beginning to lose its allure and I need to treat it solely as a job.

In my few years here, I have been sexually harassed, heard of MPs and journalists doing the same without it being reported, and learned enough gross stories to fill a paper back to front.

Westminster is not a safe place, nor is it a particularly nice one, with older men exploiting power dynamics to sleep or pester women not remotely age appropriate.

These are hearsay or direct from the source, and as a result things I cannot report.

Then there is the policy, with Britain facing a cost-of-living crisis and climate emergency and no rush from the party of government to address either.

I am tired, so tired of writing about awful events and not being able to legally write about worse ones, and see no sign of hope in sight.

There is a housing crisis, inflation, strikers wanting a fair wage are treated as the enemy and food banks are turning people away.

Despite my reverence for working here, seeing how the sausage is made has turned me off.

A new Prime Minister brings new priorities, and hopefully happier things to write about with higher safety measures.