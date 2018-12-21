Alex Salmond: Scottish MPs unsure whether to launch ‘lifeboat of independence’

Alex Salmond has waded into the debate on IndyRef2 by suggesting that Scottish MPs seem “unsure” on whether to call a second vote on independence in the wake of Brexit.

The former SNP leader claimed the only party at Westminster which seemed certain of its objectives following a chaotic fortnight in the Commons, which saw Theresa May postpone a vote on her Brexit plan and fight off a vote of no confidence, was the DUP.

In the latest episode of his chat show on the Kremlin-backed RT channel, Mr Salmond was scathing of both Mrs May and Jeremy Corbyn’s performance in recent weeks as the UK begins preparations for a No Deal Brexit. But he also reserved time for a thinly-veiled critique of the 35 SNP MPs at Westminster.

In conclusion to a maritime-themed analogy, in which he described Mrs May as “a barnacle clinging desperately to the hull”, Mr Salmond said: “Even the Scottish contingent seems unsure as to when, or even whether, to launch our Caledonian lifeboat and chart our own course for the continent.

“In fact, the only parliamentmentary group which appears secure and determined in their objectives are the Democratic Unionists.

Speaking in the show’s closing monologe, Mr Salmond added: “Parliament should now take advantage of the Scottish ruling from the European Court of Justice, instruct the Government to revoke Article 50. This would allow the time and space for either a general election or a renewed referendum, or even just a rationale discussion to break the deadlock and chart a way forward, free from the looming cliff edge. As we say in Scotland - that would make for a guid new year.”

