Alex Salmond memorial service: When is the service and how can I watch it

Initial details of Alex Salmond’s memorial service have been announced - including how members of the public can watch it

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A memorial service for Alex Salmond will be livestreamed to the public on St Andrews Day, the former first minister’s family have announced.

Mr Salmond will be honoured at St Giles’ Cathedral in Edinburgh on November 30 at 11am.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alex Salmond | Getty Images

The 69-year-old died on October 12 in North Macedonia after suffering a heart attack.

A private family funeral was held near his home in Strichen, Aberdeenshire, on October 29. A public memorial service was later confirmed.

Piper Fergus Mutch, who previously worked for Alex Salmond, leads the cortege as it leaves the funeral service for the former first minister at Strichen Parish Church in Aberdeenshire | PA

The late politician’s family said they had been “overwhelmed” with public interest in those wishing to attend the service, which was invite only.

A spokesperson said a livestream would be set up to allow members of the public to watch the service.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They said: “The family are overwhelmed by the level of public interest in attending Alex’s memorial service.

“Sadly, we cannot accommodate everyone who would like to attend but are pleased to say that the event will be live-streamed from St Giles’ Cathedral, with the service scheduled to begin at 11am on Saturday, November 30.

“Further details will be issued nearer the time.”

The former SNP leader, who later founded the rival Alba Party, was remembered at his funeral at Strichen Parish Church as a “dear friend” and someone who took Scotland “so close to the dream of independence”.

Kenny MacAskill, acting leader of Alba, hailed him as “a giant of a man, the leader of our country, the leader of our movement”, before describing him as “an inspiration, a political genius, an orator, debater and communicator without parallel”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

SNP MSP Fergus Ewing and Mr Salmond’s niece, Christina Hendry, also delivered eulogies.

Former SNP MP Joanna Cherry, former House of Commons speaker John Bercow and ex-SNP MP Jim Sillars were among his former colleagues who attended.

John Swinney was not present. The First Minister paid tribute to Mr Salmond during a special motion of condolence in the Scottish Parliament.