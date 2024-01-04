Alex Salmond denies having Stone of Destiny fragment and claims it could be stored in 'Aladdin's Cave' at Bute House

Details of the fragment of the Stone of Destiny being given to Alex Salmond were published in Cabinet records dating back to 2008

Former first minister Alex Salmond has denied he is in possession of a fragment of the Stone of Destiny, saying it may be in an “Aladdin’s Cave” cupboard used to store gifts to the Scottish Government.

Cabinet papers published earlier this week and dated from 2008 had revealed that Mr Salmond was given the fragment during his time as first minister.

The papers stated the fragment was gifted by Professor Sir Neil MacCormick – a Scottish legal philosopher and politician whose father helped finance the stone’s theft from Westminster Abbey in 1950.

The treasure, also known as the Stone of Scone, is an ancient symbol of Scotland's monarchy, used for centuries in the inauguration of its kings. The stone sits on display at Edinburgh Castle alongside the Honours of Scotland, but will be relocated to Perth this year as the centrepiece of the city’s new £26.5 million museum.

Amid calls for the fragment to be returned, Mr Salmond told the Daily Telegraph he did not have the item given to him by Sir Neil and did not know what happened to it.

He claimed the fragment could be stored in a cupboard at either the first minister’s official residence, Bute House, or at the Scottish Government’s St Andrew’s House headquarters, referring to the potential location as an “Aladdin’s Cave”.

The response comes after Scottish Secretary Alister Jack said the fragment “and any other pieces that were lost” at the time of the 1950 theft should be returned, so they could be displayed at the new Perth, due to open in the spring.

“The Stone of Scone is an artefact of immense historical importance,” Mr Jack said. “This fragment and any other pieces that were lost at the time it was taken should be in the care of the stone’s new home, Perth Museum,

which I’m proud to say is being developed with £10 million of UK Government funding.”

Mr Salmond, who now leads the Alba party, has also denied the stone fragment was among items auctioned off to charity after he ended his tenure as first minister in 2014.

The minutes from the Cabinet records, dated September 16, 2008, had stated: “The First Minister said that he had met with Professor Sir Neil MacCormick who had presented him with a fragment of the Stone of Destiny

as a personal gift.

“The Permanent Secretary agreed that the fragment need not be surrendered to Historic Scotland.”