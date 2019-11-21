Alex Salmond case: Nicola Sturgeon wants to see 'justice done'

Nicola Sturgeon has commented on the criminal case against Alex Salmond, saying she hopes to see "justice done."

The 64-year-old former SNP leader faces a total of 14 charges, all of which he strongly denies.

Nicola Sturgeon made her comments after First Minister's Questions today. Picture: PA

They include a charge of attempted rape, 11 of sexual assault - including one with intent to rape - and two of indecent assault. The charges span a period between 2008 and 2014.



Speaking to reporters outside the High Court in the Lawnmarket after a short preliminary hearing, Mr Salmond said he will “vigorously” defend his position.

The First Minister told the media at Holyrood today it would be inappropriate for her to comment on the trial.

Ms Sturgeon said: “Obviously this is an ongoing criminal trial and it would just not be appropriate in any way, shape or form for me to make any comment on it while the trial is ongoing before it reaches a conclusion.

“The only thing I would say as First Minister and as an ordinary citizen is that my only interest is in seeing justice done, whatever that may be – but that is a matter of course for the courts."

Asked if she was concerned that Mr Salmond's case might have an impact on the general election campaign, she replied: “No, I don't.”

She added: “There will come a point where you will have questions and I will be very willing and very keen to answer all of those questions, but that time, for reasons you understand, is not now.”