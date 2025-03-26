Alex Salmond ally to launch legal action against Alba Party over 'malicious' treatment

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A close ally of Alex Salmond has said he is launching legal action against the Alba Party after accusing its new leadership of "malicious" and nasty behaviour.

Chris McEleny, the party's former general secretary, said he had been the subject of leaks and smears in an attempt to damage his character.

He made the comments as Kenny MacAskill was elected the new Alba leader, narrowly beating rival candidate Ash Regan, the party's only MSP. Mr McEleny lost a bid to become the party’s deputy leader to former MP Neale Hanvey.

Chris McEleny with Alex Salmond in 2023 | PA

Mr Salmond founded Alba four years ago after leaving the SNP and his death at a conference in North Macedonia in October left the party searching for a new leader.

However, the contest has been marred by bitter infighting. Mr McEleny was dismissed from his role as general secretary earlier this year.

Speaking from the stage at an event in Edinburgh to announce the leadership result, he told activists he now believed he would be forced out of the party.

He said he had had "the kitchen sink" thrown at him during the contest, and the row was now "subject to live legal proceedings".

Mr McEleny later told journalists: "Unfortunately I've been dismissed [as general secretary] through an unfair and unlawful process.

"That makes me sad. Certainly, if Alex Salmond was still here, this would never have happened, because far from being someone who shouldn't be working in the party, I was the most highly held, esteemed individual in the party under Alex Salmond's leadership."

He said he would be taking the matter to an employment tribunal. “That’s not something I want to happen, but unfortunately that’s the actions of Kenny MacAskill and others that have forced me into this path,” he added.

In a statement on social media, Mr McEleny said: “The treatment I have been subjected to is biased, unfair and frankly malicious.

“On a human level this nastiness is of course upsetting, but actually more troubling to me is the damage this irrational and politically naïve behaviour does to the political party Alex Salmond, Alba activists, I and others have built into a position of being within touching distance of electoral success.

“I intend to take all measures that are legally available to me to ensure fairness and integrity are upheld in my political party and my rights are defended, so that I can continue to give my heart and soul towards our electoral breakthrough at next year’s Scottish Parliament elections.”

Mr MacAskill said he was not aware of any legal action. He said Mr McEleny’s future in the party was a matter for Alba’s conduct committee, which he does not sit on.

He would not detail the reasons for Mr McEleny’s dismissal as general secretary, but said the party’s national executive committee “from which I recused myself, were more than satisfied that it constituted gross misconduct”.

Mr McEleny described the reasons as “ludicrous”. He urged the party to take part in a conciliation process before any tribunal begins.