Alex Cole-Hamilton set out a key education pledge ahead of May’s Holyrood election.

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Scottish Lib Dem leader says his party is on the verge of “a historic breakthrough” in next May’s Holyrood elections.

Alex Cole Hamilton said the Liberal Democrats would offer voters both “hope” and a “realistic plan”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jamie Greene, Alex Cole-Hamilton and Lib Dem leader Ed Davey | Getty Images

The Scottish Liberal Democrats leader was speaking at the party conference in Glasgow ahead of May’s crunch Holyrood election.

Mr Cole-Hamilton said: “Scottish Liberal Democrats secured £15 million more for GPs in the Scottish Budget this year, to alleviate some of the recruitment and retention issues that practices are struggling with right now, to make it easier for people to see a GP.”

He said at the coming election, the Liberal Democrats would commit to training and recruiting staff such as “nurses, mental health professionals and physios”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Scottish Lib Dem leader Alex Cole-Hamilton | Scottish Liberal Democrats

He said the Lib Dems would “roll out AI language models in consulting rooms to listen to appointments and generate notes and referrals”.

The party leader added: “These are already being used safely in some surgeries and could save GPs masses of bureaucracy.”

He also pointed to moves to “increase the number of GPs and their share of the NHS budget”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Cole-Hamilton added: “And crucially, conference, let’s give infants, over 70s and everyone with long-term health conditions access to a named GP, because the evidence shows having a GP who knows you well, and can see when something isn’t right, lowers the chance of expensive emergency admissions.”

Mr Cole-Hamilton also said “social media giants need to be held accountable” and the party would expand pupil support in schools and focus on education.

READ MORE: Sir Ed Davey gives his verdict on Lib Dem coalition deal and makes Scottish Parliament election prediction

He said: “Young people are telling us that they know it’s harmful. Research shows many have tried to find ways to cut down their use themselves.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Phones are a distraction, apps are built to be addictive, they offer relentless notifications, toxic role models and platforms for the worst kind of bullying.

“It’s time to enshrine the right of children to learn, and teachers to teach, in phone-free classrooms and we’d expand pupil support in every school too.

“Because education is the great leveller of our times. It is the ladder. It is the best investment we can make in our children’s potential and our country’s future.”

In what will likely become a key election education pledge, Mr Cole-Hamilton vowed to “expand pupil support in every school too”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: “Because education is the great leveller of our times. It is the ladder. It is the best investment we can make in our children’s potential and our country’s future.”

In an appeal to win votes in all parts of Scotland at next year’s election, Mr Cole-Hamilton spoke to those who “feel let down by the other parties”.

He said: “We think Scotland deserves better than this. A realistic plan. Change with fairness at its heart.

“Scotland has so much going for it. But right now, it feels like our country simply isn’t working.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Household bills are soaring. The long waits to see your GP. The national embarrassment of the ferries fiasco. And Scottish education just isn’t what it used to be.