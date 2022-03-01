The new tartan with prominent colours of blue and white is now available to view on the Scottish Register of Tartans site run by the National Records of Scotland.

The tartan was registered on March 1 and designed by Mains Highlandwear Ltd in Aberdeen for the “sole use of the Alba Party”.

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The description of the tartan – named Alba Party- reads: “A tartan for the Alba Party.

The Alba Party has registered a new saltire-inspired tartan on an official Scottish Government site.

"Colours: white and blue are intended to represent the Saltire; black is for strength and bravery and light brown, representing gold, is intended to symbolise the sovereignty of Scottish people.”

According to the site, the Alba Party has exclusive rights for the use of the material on merchandise or other uses “they deem fit”.

The tartan was prepared for weaving by Lochcarron of Scotland and anyone approved by the Alba Party.

You can view the tartan here.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.