The new tartan with prominent colours of blue and white is now available to view on the Scottish Register of Tartans site run by the National Records of Scotland.
The tartan was registered on March 1 and designed by Mains Highlandwear Ltd in Aberdeen for the “sole use of the Alba Party”.
The description of the tartan – named Alba Party- reads: “A tartan for the Alba Party.
"Colours: white and blue are intended to represent the Saltire; black is for strength and bravery and light brown, representing gold, is intended to symbolise the sovereignty of Scottish people.”
According to the site, the Alba Party has exclusive rights for the use of the material on merchandise or other uses “they deem fit”.
The tartan was prepared for weaving by Lochcarron of Scotland and anyone approved by the Alba Party.
You can view the tartan here.