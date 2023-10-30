The Kirkcaldy and Cowdenbeath MP says more defections are expected following Ash Regan MSP’s decision to join the Alba Party

Neale Hanvey says he expects to see more defections to Alba “within the coming hours”.

The Kirkcaldy and Cowdenbeath MP, who joined Alex Salmond’s Alba Party back in 2021, says he expects more high-profile names to join the party.

More high-profile names could be set to quit the party Photo: Jane Barlow/PA Wire

Speaking to BBC Good Morning Scotland, Mr Hanvey said: “I would expect there will be news on that front in the coming hours or the next few days.”

When asked if this would be a defection from parliamentarians or councillors, he said: “Wait and see.”

Ms Regan is now the first Alba MSP in Holyrood following the defection.

The once First Minister hopeful and former government minister under Nicola Sturgeon said she couldn’t in good conscience stay in the SNP when she felt they were no longer doing enough to deliver independence.

Neale Hanvey MP. Image: Nikki Powell.

Hours later Angus MacNeil MP, who is currently sitting in the House of Commons as an independent MP, said he would work with the Alba Party.

First Minister Humza Yousaf branded Ms Regan’s departure as “no great loss” - something Mr Hanvey says shows the behaviour that exists within the SNP.

Mr Hanvey said: “I think the First Minister’s comments were clumsy and careless, given Ash Regan’s valuable position in the Scottish Government over a number of years.

“It really shows the dismissive character of the leadership of the SNP for me.

“What Ash displayed over the weekend shows courage, determination and integrity is still very much alive in Scottish politics and she should be applauded for the courage she has shown.

“She has stood up for her principles on a range of policy issues, but fundamentally the galvanising principle of Scottish self-determination and prioritising independence for the people of Scotland - which is the platform on which she was elected.”

He added: “I myself have tried but it is very difficult to argue a case within a party when democracy has been effectively shut down.

“You are not permitted to contribute your perspective in group meetings, so there is absolutely no hope for making progress on those core, central ambitions the party once stood for.”