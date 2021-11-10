Adam Boulton: Why is Adam Boulton leaving Sky and what will he do next?

Adam Boulton is a broadcaster and journalist who has held the position of Editor-at-Large at Sky News for the last 25 years.

Formerly the political editor of Sky News, Mr Boulton was also the presenter of All Out Politics and Week In Review.

Ever since joining the network in 1989, Mr Boulton has been vital in building out the political coverage at Sky News and launching the channel’s wider political team.

Adam Boulton pictured here being awarded a Honorary Doctorate from Hallam University, Sheffield.

On November 10th, Mr Boulton announced that he would be leaving Sky to make room for incoming new talent.

Here’s all you need to know about why Adam Boulton is leaving Sky News and what the 62-year-old broadcaster might plan to do next.

Why is Adam Boulton leaving Sky?

In an interview with the Times, Mr Boulton put his departure down to the changing environment of Sky News.

"I’ve just got to accept to a certain point that you and I, we’re tail-end baby-boomers,” said Mr Boulton. "And there’s a kind of move against the baby-boomers and the fact that we’ve had less time at the peak is just the way it goes. It looks like the direction which Sky News wants to go over the next few years is not one that’s a particularly good fit for me."

After more than three decades in the position, Mr Boulton said that now is the time to move on.

“It has been an honour to be part of the team that founded Britain’s first rolling news channel, transforming the way news and politics are covered in this country and around the world,” Mr Boulton told City AM. “My career has been at two start-ups – TV-am and Sky.

“Now, after six Prime Ministers, seven US Presidents, and eight Sky CEOs, it is time for new things. As the mainstream media evolve, I will continue to broadcast and write for Sky, Reaction, and others.”

What will Adam Boulton do next?

As mentioned in his statement, Mr Boulton will continue to broadcast and write for Sky News.