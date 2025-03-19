Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Labour government has been told it is “time to deliver” a crucial long-delayed energy project for Scotland after Ed Miliband confirmed a decision will be made in the next three months.

The Acorn carbon capture and storage (CCS) project, to be based in Peterhead, missed out on the first round of funding by the previous Conservative UK government - much to the anger of North Sea energy chiefs and the SNP government at Holyrood.

Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves and Energy Security and Net Zero Secretary Ed Miliband PIC: Justin Tallis/PA Wire

Speculation has mounted that Chancellor Rachel Reeves is set to wield the axe on the project’s potential financial future in her spending review - amid reports senior UK government figures have warned the Acorn site is among schemes now likely to get “short shrift” from the Treasury.

But UK energy secretary Ed Miliband has now confirmed that a decision over whether the Acorn project will be fully funded, as promised, will be made at the June spending review.

As well as the Acorn project allowing oil and gas to be burnt, in theory, without emitting carbon into the atmosphere - the project is also crucial to giving the Grangemouth industrial hub a clean and sustainable future.

Plans have been drawn up to connect the Acorn project to Grangemouth through existing oil and gas pipes as well as transportation by ship to prevent carbon entering the atmosphere from future industries at the hub, including hydrogen.

An update on Project Willow, the flagship strategy to safeguard the Grangemouth hub’s future, is due to be published imminently. Last month, The Scotsman revealed that Project Willow includes plans to harness trees, waste energy and offshore wind to turn the industrial site into a “low-carbon superpower”.

Pressed over when a decision on the Acorn project will finally be made, Mr Miliband has now confirmed that “the right place to make decisions for this...will be at the spending review in June.”

Speaking in the House of Commons, he added: “I support the Acorn project - it is a really, really important project.”

Business leaders including the CBI, Scottish Financial Enterprise and the Scottish Chambers of Commerce have written to the Chancellor, stressing the Acorn project must be treated as an “immediate priority”, warning that “there is no route for Scottish industry to decarbonise, threatening jobs and investment”.

SNP MP for Aberdeenshire North and Moray East, Seamus Logan, said: “Ed Miliband stood up and said this is a matter for the spending review in June, but now is the time to deliver.

“If Scottish carbon capture is coming down the line then it should be confirmed at the spring statement next week, not delayed till June.”

SNP MP Seamus Logan | Michal Wachucik/PA Wire

He added: “Our energy sector is in dire need of certainty because the simple reality is if you want to deliver net zero, grow the economy and help safeguard energy security then there is no project better placed than the Scottish Acorn project.

“If the Labour government can’t invest in the most fundamental aspect of the just transition then any ambitions for net zero will remain a pipe dream.