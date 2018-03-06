Aberdeen’s new stadium plans get all-clear from Scottish Government

Aberdeen’s plans to move into a new Kingsford stadium have been boosted after being given the all-clear by the Scottish Government.

An artist's impression of the new stadium at Kingsford. Picture: Contributed

The Dons saw the proposed move to a new 20,000-seater stadium approved by the city council in January, but there were still fears it could be knocked back.

The club plan to leave their Pittodrie home and move to a new £50million development, which includes training facilities, in Kingsford, but faced objections from the Aberdeenshire Council.

However in a statement released on Tuesday, the Aberdeen City Council announced that the Government would not be stepping in to reject the application.

A statement read: “The Scottish Government has written to Aberdeen City Council to say it is not going to call in the Kingsford stadium planning decision, leaving it for the council to determine the planning application.

“The Scottish Government said in the notification that the issues raised by the Aberdeenshire Council ‘are not of national significance to have bearing’ on the decision not to call it in.

“The notification further said the Scottish Government expects Aberdeen City Council to have regard to the matters raised by Aberdeenshire Council.

“We will accordingly consider these matters and liaise with colleagues at Aberdeenshire Council on these matters as necessary.”

Aberdeen chairman Stewart Milne added: “We welcome the Scottish Government’s confirmation that Aberdeen City Council can proceed to determine our planning application. We are keen to begin construction of the community and training facilities as soon as possible.

“The next step is to progress the terms of the legal agreement with Aberdeen City Council and work with all stakeholders on agreeing and meeting the conditions.

“We will continue to work with the City, Aberdeenshire Council and the community in the lead up to and during construction.

“Together, we can deliver a first-class facility to be proud of that will unlock the potential of the club, the trust and the next generation of football stars, while making a positive contribution to the local economy.”

