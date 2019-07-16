‘A national crisis’: Drug-related deaths in Scotland at highest ever level

Almost 1,200 people in Scotland suffered a drug-related death last year, the highest number ever recorded, official statisitcs published today have revealed.

The shocking figure, described as “a national crisis” by opposition MSPs, has prompted the Scottish Government to make a fresh call for the Home Office to allow a drug consumption room (DCR) in Glasgow where long-term addicts could be monitored by health officals.

The National Records of Scotland revealed there were 1,187 drug-related deaths registered north of the Border in 2018 - an increase of 27 per cent year-on-year.

Public health minister Joe Fitzpatrick said: “The number of people who have lost their lives because of drug use is shocking. It is vital this tragedy is treated as a public health issue, and we are prepared to take innovative and bold measures in order to save the lives of those most at risk.

“Last week, I gave evidence to the Scottish Affairs Committee and I asked for help in persuading the UK Government to either act now to enable us to implement a range of public health focused responses - including the introduction of supervised drug consumption facilities - or devolve the power to the Scottish Parliament so that we can act.”

Scottish Labour’s health spokeswoman Monica Lennon said: “Behind these heart-breaking numbers are devastated families who have lost sons, daughters, mothers and fathers, in every part of Scotland.

“Scotland’s drug crisis is out of control and the status quo cannot continue.

“That is why Scottish Labour has consistently called on SNP Ministers to declare a public health emergency and use every power available to them to tackle this crisis.

This is a developing story. More follows.