Sir Keir Starmer told MPs they had a ‘duty to show that politics can be a force for good’

It was a day steeped in celebration and symbolism.

Sir Keir Starmer’s arrival as prime minister in the Commons chamber was greeted by a standing ovation from the Labour benches, all the more deafening given the size of the new government’s majority.

The appearance of an apologetic Rishi Sunak on the opposition benches for the first time was just as poignant, while the re-election of Commons speak Sir Lindsay Hoyle perhaps served as the only common link between two very different parliaments. The Labour landslide has arrived in Westminster.

Sir Keir Starmer speaking in the House of Commons for the first time as Prime Minister

Picking up his message of change, Sir Keir told the Commons: “We all have a duty to show that politics can be a force for good.

“So, whatever our political differences, it’s now time to turn the page, unite in a common endeavour of national renewal and make this Parliament a parliament of service.”

Jostling for space on the packed government benches were the 37 MPs from Scotland, an upgrade on just one in 2019, who had begun their day posing for photos outside Downing Street along with the Prime Minister.

They were joined by the Scottish leader Anas Sarwar and Deputy Leader Jackie Baillie, neither of whom ran for Westminster, but had made the trip simply to celebrate.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer (centre right) and Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar (centre left) pose for a photograph with the new intake of Scottish Labour MPs outside no 10 Downing Street.

Dame Jackie seemed particularly enthused, having been in the party through the doldrums. MPs joked they still couldn’t calm her down, but “my God she deserved it”.

This feelgood factor continued in Portcullis House (PCH), Westminster’s main hub, where Scottish Labour camped out for coffees and meetings, interrupted constantly by well-wishers, as well as the numerous journalists taking advantage of all the MPs being in one place.

Among the new faces being sworn in were some familiar faces, including Lothian East MP Douglas Alexander, who served in Tony Blair and Gordon Brown’s governments. He has now been appointed as a minister in the Department of Business and Trade.

Blair McDougall, prominent for his role as campaign director for the Better Together campaign during the 2014 independence referendum, was also there having been elected as the MP for East Renfrewshire.

Rishi Sunak is sworn in as a Member of Parliament at the House of Commons,

Scottish Secretary Ian Murray was one of the first MPs to be sworn in, choosing to take the affirmation.

Meanwhile, the Scottish Lib Dems welcomed three new MPs to their ranks, including Angus MacDonald, whose constituency of Inverness, Skye and West Ross-shire was the last to be declared after the election.

Before the swearing-in ceremony began, leaders of the Westminster parties gave short speeches acknowledging the election of Speaker Sir Lindsay.

SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn, left with just nine MPs after the election, said: “I wish to begin by welcoming all new members to the chamber, in particular those members from Scottish constituencies.

“There’s probably a few more new members from Scottish constituencies than I would like to have seen, but I do look forward to working constructively with you to deliver in the best interests of the people that we are all so fortunate to represent.”

The Aberdeen South MP was furious with Sir Lindsay over the way he handled the SNP’s debate on Gaza. But addressing the newly re-elected Speaker on Tuesday, Mr Flynn made clear that he bore no grudge.

He said: “I think it’s safe to say that me and you didn’t always see eye to eye during the course of the last parliament, but in politics and in life, I think it’s important to let bygones be bygones and to focus on the future.”

Inside Mr Flynn’s party, the mood was sombre in comparison to the Labour celebrations. With the ousted SNP MPs needing to clear out their desks, one told me they’d had their staffer do it, as they couldn’t face seeing it. “I’ve just been in my flat, staring at the wall”, they said. “I’ve only come in now because I knew all the MPs would be in the chamber, and I wouldn’t have to face them”. Asked how they were doing, they admitted things were tough, but stressed their main concerns were for the staff redundancies to come.

Another former SNP MP was more aware the writing was on the wall, telling me they wouldn’t be coming in, and had cleared out their desk when parliament dissolved for the election.

The SNP weren’t the only party still clearing their bags, with former Milton Keynes North MP Ben Everitt also spotted with boxes as he cleared his desk. Other MPs were seen clutching bottles of House of Commons wine, presumably as gifts or mementos as they depart.

James Cleverly, the former Home Secretary, was spotted buying his own coffee, before joining the last Tory mayor standing Ben Houchen, perhaps to discuss the rebuild, and who might lead it.

Mr Sunak, who in Government was never seen in PCH, was seen walking through flanked by two fellow former MPs. While there was a stirring at the sight of him, nobody went over to speak, presumably as he’s a soon-to-be backbencher.

If that wasn’t humiliation enough, Mr Sunak then was compelled to be in the chamber for the election of the speaker, where he faced Sir Keir as Prime Minister for the first time. During this, he apologised to his former colleagues who’d lost their seats.

He said: “Let me begin with a message to those who are no longer sitting behind me. I am sorry. We have lost too many diligent, community-spirited representatives, whose wisdom and expertise will be missed in the debates and discussions.”

There were also congratulations for Sir Keir, with the Tory leader saying whatever happened in the campaign, we “still respect each other”.