9/11: Nicola Sturgeon pays tribute to victims of September 11 attacks

Nicola Sturgeon has paid tribute to the victims of September 11 on the 20th anniversary of the terror attacks.

By Laura Paterson
Saturday, 11th September 2021, 11:03 am
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has paid tribute to the victims of 9/11.

The First Minister posted on Twitter: "No-one old enough to remember will ever forget where they were, and the sense of utter disbelief, as the horror of 9/11 unfolded.

"20 years on, my thoughts are with all the victims of those horrific terror attacks - those who died and those left behind to grieve."

Sign up to our Politics newsletter

Sign up to our Politics newsletter

She included a photo of the 9/11 Memorial at the site of the attack on the World Trade Centre twin towers in New York City.

Firefighters across Scotland will be among those paying their respects on the anniversary.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service plans to lower station flags and hold a one-minute silence.

The service posted on Twitter: "Today marks 20 years since the 9/11 attacks.

"Station flags will be lowered and SFRS staff will stop at 1.46pm for a one-minute silence to show our support to @FDNY and pay respects to all those who lost their lives."