9 pictures as eggs thrown at King Charles III and Queen Consort during York visit

Charles and Camilla were being welcomed to York by city leaders when a protester threw four eggs at them. All missed before the pair were ushered away.

Charles continued shaking hands with a member of the public as the eggs flew in his direction, pausing briefly to look at the shells cracked on the ground.

The protester also booed the King and Queen Consort as he started to throw the eggs. People in the crowd started chanting “God save the King” and “shame on you” at the protester.

As police were detaining the man, Charles continued with a traditional ceremony which sees the sovereign officially welcomed to the city of York by the Lord Mayor.

It was last carried out by his mother, the Queen, in 2012. The King then appeared unfazed as he did a walkabout and greeted some of the crowds.

