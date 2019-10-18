850 homes, retail and leisure zone for Tullis Russell site

Have your say

Fife Council will study a massive new proposed housing and retail development next week.

Plans for 850 homes, a care home and a retail and leisure zone on the site of the former Tullis Russell papermill in Glenrothes will be put before the central and west planning committee on Wednesday.

The development, which will take ten years to complete, would transform the site of the mill which closed in 2015.

It faces a number of objections, including from ASDA, the biomass plant, and Glenrothes Paper Mill, which operates on the site.

The committee will study the plans, which include 850 new homes, a new 32-bed care home, 16 retirement flats, office, retail, and a leisure and events space.

It also includes a potential arts strategy across the site, part of which could reflect the industrial past of the mills as well as Glenrothes as a whole – and possible heritage trails.

The site would be accessible from four points with the primary access being from the east from the existing Markinch roundabout on the A92.

Additional access would be added at the north on Cadham Road, and from the south at the Queensgate roundabout.

New cycling and footpaths would also connect the development to the town centre, with a large expansion for Riverside Park, with new walking routes proposed along the River Leven.

Construction is expected to employ 184 people, with an economic output of £82.2m.

Once completed, it is expected to house around 1802 people, with more than 430 jobs created on site.

The proposed development would send local children to Pitcoudie Primary and Glenrothes High Schools.

The primary school would need four additional classrooms and a multi-purpose hall as well as a new nursery to accommodate children by 2030.

Transport Scotland also advised that the Markinch roundabout would need to be upgraded to accommodate the extra traffic.