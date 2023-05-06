31 pictures as King Charles III and Queen Camilla crowned in coronation

The King and Queen set the seal on their historic coronation day with a Buckingham Palace balcony appearance to acknowledge the nation.

Charles and Camilla in lavish robes and wearing their crowns returned with a wave the cheers of the crowds, who filled The Mall after braving downpours to see a colourful ceremonial military procession not seen for 70 years.

The Prince and Princess of Wales and their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis joined the monarch as did the pages of honour.

The royals are expected to watch a flypast from the balcony, which has been scaled down due to “unsuitable weather conditions”.

A few minutes past midday, Charles became the 40th reigning sovereign to be crowned at Westminster Abbey, the nation’s coronation church since 1066, as Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby placed St Edward’s Crown on his head.

The historic moment, watched around the globe, was a fulfilment of the King’s destiny, but followed the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, last September after a 70-year reign.

The flypast Scenes on the Mall

King Charles III and Queen Camilla on the balcony of Buckingham Palace King Charles III and Queen Camilla on the balcony of Buckingham Palace, London, following the coronation.

King Charles III receives a royal salute from members King Charles III receives a royal salute from members of the military in the gardens of Buckingham Place.

The Royals on the balcony (left to right) the Duke of Edinburgh, the Earl of Wessex, Lady Louise Windsor, Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence ,the Duchess of Edinburgh, the Princess Royal, Princess Charlotte, the Princess of Wales, Prince Louis, the Prince of Wales on the balcony of Buckingham Palace, London, to view a flypast by aircraft from the Royal Navy, Army Air Corps and Royal Air Force - including the Red Arrows, following their coronation.