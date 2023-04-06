14 pictures as police remain outside home of Peter Murrell and Nicola Sturgeon after Murrell released without charge
Police remain outside the home of Nicola Sturgeon and Peter Murrell after the former SNP chief executive was arrested and then released without charge in an ongoing investigation into the party’s finances.
The 58-year-old was arrested on Wednesday morning in connection with a long-running Police Scotland investigation into the spending of about £600,000 which was earmarked for Scottish independence campaigning.
He was released from custody the same evening “pending further investigation”.
Three police vans were parked outside the couple’s Glasgow home on Thursday morning, with two uniformed officers stationed outside.
A large blue tent remains in place in the front garden of the property, which has been screened off with blue police screens.
The house and garden remain cordoned off with police tape.
Police activity continues at the address with several officers stationed outside and plain-clothes officers seen entering and leaving the property. One was carrying two large rolls of bubble wrap.
One of the uniformed officers was wearing white protective foot coverings while other officers could be seen carrying them after leaving the house.
Ms Sturgeon cancelled a planned appearance at a climate change event in Edinburgh on Thursday evening, with her spokesperson saying she wanted to “keep the focus of the event on the critical issue of the climate emergency”.