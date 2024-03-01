George Galloway is back in the news - and back in parliament - after winning a fraught Rochdale byelection this week.

It's the latest chapter in a remarkable political career that started with the Dundoneon becoming the youngest ever chair of the Scottish Labour Party in 1981.

He was first elected as a Labour MP for Glasgow Hillhead at the 1987 general election but was expelled from the party in 2003 due to his vociferous opposition to the Iraq War.

A year later he became a member of the Respect Party and was elected as MP for Bethnal Green and Bow in the 2005 general election, serving for one parliamentary term, before returning again to win the 2012 Bradford West by-election only to lose the seat three years later.

In 2019 he founded the Workers Party of Britain and this year won another byelection - after securing nearly 40 per cent of the vote in the constituency of Rochdale.

Here are 13 of his most memorable quotes from over the years.

1 . George Galloway on...patriotism "There are those who wrap themselves in flags and blow the tinny trumpet of patriotism as a means of fooling the people."

2 . George Galloway on...his health "I'm 51; I'm younger than Tony Blair. I don't have a dicky heart; I'm up like a broom handle in the morning. I don't drink or gamble - I'm still a catch."

3 . George Galloway on...America "We say here that if you fall down in the United States, the ambulance man must feel for your wallet before he feels for your pulse."

4 . George Galloway on...the Soviet Union "If you are asking did I support the Soviet Union, yes I did. Yes, I did support the Soviet Union, and I think the disappearance of the Soviet Union is the biggest catastrophe of my life."