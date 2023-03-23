12 pictures as Nicola Sturgeon given standing ovation after final Holyrood speech as First Minister
Nicola Sturgeon was given a standing ovation as she made her last speech at Holyrood as First Minister, saying holding the post for the last eight years “truly has been the privilege of my lifetime”.
In a statement made at the end of First Minister’s Questions, Ms Sturgeon thanked Scots for “placing your trust in me”.
Ms Sturgeon – Scotland’s first female first minister and also the longest serving incumbent in the post – described the job as “challenging, exhilarating and exhausting”.
But after 35 years in politics, including 24 as an MSP and 16 in the Scottish Government, she said it is the “right time” for her to step aside. Her successor will be appointed next week.
Ms Sturgeon told MSPs: “I have made my fair share of mistakes in the last eight years. And, of course, there are things I wish I had done better or differently.
“But overall and overwhelmingly, I am proud of what has been achieved.”