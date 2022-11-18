12 pictures as amber weather warning extended as flooding causes chaos across Scotland

An amber weather warning in eastern Scotland has been extended with flooding leading to school closures and disruption on roads and railways.

It was originally in place until 3pm on Friday but the Met Office said this has been extended until 9pm as the rain is now “a little slower to ease than earlier expectations”.

Meanwhile, a yellow warning which was in place for a large part of eastern Scotland until 6pm on Friday has been extended until midnight.

In Edinburgh, cars have become trapped at a flooded junction while rail passengers are facing disruption as the rain has forced the closure of some stretches of track, while flooding has also affected roads.

In Angus, all schools in Brechin, Montrose and Kirriemuir were closed due to localised flooding, as well as more than a dozen others.

A general view of flooding in Edinburgh

The scene in Edinburgh. The amber "heavy rain" alert, covering Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire, Angus and Perth and Kinross, warns some fast-flowing or deep floodwater is likely, "causing danger to life".

The view from the Red bridge, Ferry Road

A general view of flooding in Edinburgh Traffic Scotland said there were reports of vehicles becoming stuck in standing water on the A90 Southbound between Laurencekirk and Brechin and the road was later closed southbound at Stracathro.