11 pictures of midnight coronation rehearsal and military parade through empty London streets

The first rehearsal for the King’s Coronation took place as military paraded through the quiet streets of central London in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

By Stephen Mcilkenny
Published 18th Apr 2023, 08:40 BST
Updated 18th Apr 2023, 08:51 BST

The rehearsal was due to start at 10pm on Monday but was delayed, before hundreds of military personnel followed the route on horseback preparing for the coronation on May 6.

Charles and the Queen Consort will make their way back from Westminster Abbey via Parliament Square, along Whitehall, around Trafalgar Square, through Admiralty Arch and down The Mall back to Buckingham Palace.

The coronation procession stretches to just 1.3 miles – around a quarter of the length of the late Queen’s five-mile celebratory journey which went through Piccadilly, Oxford Street and Regent Street.

The grand procession in 1953 took two hours and featured tens of thousands of participants, with the two-and-a-half mile cavalcade taking 45 minutes to pass any given point.

Members of the military in Westminster, central London, during a night time rehearsal for the coronation of King Charles III on May 6.

1. Members of the military in Westminster during a night time rehearsal for the coronation of King Charles III

Members of the military in Westminster, central London, during a night time rehearsal for the coronation of King Charles III on May 6. Photo: Yui Mok

2. Midnight coronation rehearsal

The first rehearsal for the King’s Coronation took place as military paraded through the quiet streets of central London in the early hours of Tuesday morning. Photo: PA

3. The coronation route goes past Big Ben

The coronation procession stretches to just 1.3 miles – around a quarter of the length of the late Queen’s five-mile celebratory journey which went through Piccadilly, Oxford Street and Regent Street. Photo: PA

The coronation will see the largest military ceremonial operation in 70 years, with more than 6,000 men and women of the UK’s armed forces taking part in the historic royal event.

4. Coronation rehearsals through London

The coronation will see the largest military ceremonial operation in 70 years, with more than 6,000 men and women of the UK’s armed forces taking part in the historic royal event. Photo: PA

