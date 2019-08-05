Police want public's help after six year old boy thrown from viewing platform at Tate Modern

Police investigating after a six-year-old child was thrown from a viewing platform at Tate Modern have asked witnesses who saw a male whose "behaviour seemed out of place, suspicious or worrying" to come forward.

.

In a statement, Detective Chief Inspector John Massey said: "We are providing around the clock support to the little boy's family as they wait for more news on his condition and our priority remains to determine what led to yesterday's events.

READ MORE - Thousands of staff in 153 Tesco Metro stores to lose their jobs



"We are grateful for the support of the public, some of whom detained the male arrested in the immediate aftermath of the incident. He was arrested by officers very quickly afterward.

"This was a truly shocking incident, and people will understandably be searching for answers.

"At the moment, this is being treated as an isolated event with no distinct or apparent motive. There is no link between the victim and male arrested.

"It would have been incredibly distressing to watch, and it may be that you left Tate Modern very quickly after. If you have not yet spoken to us about what you saw, please contact us without delay.

READ MORE - Mother of two still ill one year after contracting parasite from holiday resort



"My team is also very keen to talk to you if you witnessed a male whose behaviour seemed out of place, suspicious or worrying, in the hour or two before the incident in or near the gallery. It may be that this is something which has only just come back to you. If so, please still make that call to the investigation team."