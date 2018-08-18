Police seize £320,000 worth of drugs in Glasgow raid

Drugs with an estimated street value of a £320,000 have been seized by officers in Kelvinbridge, Glasgow.

Around 6.30 pm on Friday 17 August 2018, officers searched a flat on Great Western Road, near to Landsdowne Crescent, Kelvinbridge, and recovered a quantity of controlled drugs, believed to be cannabis, from within.

Two men, aged 55 and 31 years, have been arrested and charged in connection with the find.

A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal. The men are due to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Monday 20 August 2018.

Detective Inspector Stevie Elliot, Greater Glasgow Pro-active Team, said:

“This was a significant find and the recovery reflects our determination to tackle the availability of illict drugs within our communities.

“I would encourage people to report any suspicious activity to police via 101 or call Crimestoppers where details can be given in confidence.”