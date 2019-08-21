Police search for teenager missing from his home in Aberdeen

Police in the North East of Scotland are appealing for information on the whereabouts of a 16-year-old who went missing from his home in Aberdeen.

Nathaniel Cowie has not been seen since Monday when he went missing from his home in the Mastrick area of the city.

He has not been heard from or seen since and police in the area have launched a search.

Officers are carrying out enquiries with Nathaniel's friends and other acquaintances.

He is known to frequent the beach and Aberdeen city centre, as well as the areas of Torry and Tillydrone.

He is described as being around 5ft6 tall, of a medium build with red hair and blue eyes. He speaks with a local accent and is belieeved to be wearing black Nike trainers, grey joggers and a grey hooded sweatshirt.

Police have urged anyone with information to get in touch on 101.