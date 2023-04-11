All Sections
Police search for missing American hillwalker near Loch Lomond

Police are searching for a missing American hillwalker last seen heading for a Munro in the Loch Lomond area.

By Alison Campsie
Published 11th Apr 2023, 19:16 BST
Updated 11th Apr 2023, 19:18 BST

Patrick Allan Munroe was last seen at the Pine Trees Leisure Park Campsite, Tyndrum, about 8am on Thursday, 6 April, when it is believed he set out to walk in the hills, possibly in the direction of Benn Oss. Patrick is described as 6ft, of slim, athletic build, and speaks with an American accent. He has shoulder length ginger hair and beard. When last seen he was wearing a blue t-shirt, dark green jacket, a baseball cap and walking trousers and boots. He may have been carrying a rucksack.

Inspector David Ryan said: “We are keen to locate Patrick to make sure he is safe and well. He was equipped for walking in the hills but he has not been seen for several days and we need to make contact with him.”

The officer urged anyone who sees Patrick to contact them on 101.

Patrick Allan Munroe was last seen at his campsite near Loch Lomond on Thursday.Patrick Allan Munroe was last seen at his campsite near Loch Lomond on Thursday.
