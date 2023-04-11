Police search for missing American hillwalker near Loch Lomond

Patrick Allan Munroe was last seen at the Pine Trees Leisure Park Campsite, Tyndrum, about 8am on Thursday, 6 April, when it is believed he set out to walk in the hills, possibly in the direction of Benn Oss. Patrick is described as 6ft, of slim, athletic build, and speaks with an American accent. He has shoulder length ginger hair and beard. When last seen he was wearing a blue t-shirt, dark green jacket, a baseball cap and walking trousers and boots. He may have been carrying a rucksack.