Police Scotland are appealing for witnesses after the violent assault.

A 26-year-old man was seriously injured when he was assaulted in broad daylight in a Tesco car park by a group of masked men armed with a bladed weapon.

The incident occurred between 12.45pm and 1.15pm on Thursday near a red van in the car park on North Road in Bellshill, North Lanarkshire.

The suspects, who were all wearing black balaclavas, fled the scene in a black Range Rover.

The victim was taken to Wishaw General Hospital where he received treatment for serious injuries.

Police say the car park would have been "relatively busy" at the time of the attack, and anyone with any information about the incident is asked to come forward.

Detective Constable Adele Johnston from Wishaw CID said: "This was a violent assault on the victim who has been left with serious injuries and extensive inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances of what happened.

"The car park would have been relatively busy around the time and we are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the attack, or who has any information which could be of significance, to get in touch.

"We would also appeal to motorists with dashcams who were in the area to check their footage in case they have captured anything which could be relevant to our inquiries."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 2243 of Thursday September 26.