Woman, 40, in critical condition after car crash

Anyone with information is urged to contact Police Scotland.

A 40-year-old woman is in a critical condition after she was hit by a car.

At around8pm on Saturday, officers were called to a report of a crash involving an orange Mitsubishi L200 and the woman, who was a pedestrian, on Farmeloan Road, Rutherglen.

Emergency services attended and she was taken to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital, where medical staff have described her condition as critical.

The driver, a 33-year-old man, was arrested in connection with road traffic offences and is due to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Monday.

Inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances of the crash.

Sergeant Andrew Coutts said: "I would ask anyone who may have witnessed the crash, or who may have dashcam footage, and has not yet spoken to or provided this information to officers, to contact us as soon as possible."