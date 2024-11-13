Motorcyclist killed in van crash named by police

"We love and miss you dad."

James Cochrane, 67, died after the motorbike he was riding was involved in a collision | Police Scotland

A motorcyclist who was killed in a crash in Larbert on November 7 has been named by police.

James Cochrane, 67, died after the motorbike he was riding was involved in a collision with a van on Bellsdyke Road, at the junction with Kincardine Road, at about11.50am.

Emergency services attended but Mr Cochrane was pronounced dead at the scene.

In a statement the motorcyclist's family said: "Jimmy was my rock, my best friend and my soul mate. Rest in peace my darling until we meet again, your loving wife Jackylyn and daughters Kelly and Stephanie.

Constable Ben Alexander of the Road Policing Unit said: "My thoughts remain with the family and friends of James at this difficult time.