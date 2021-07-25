Crash scene: The M74 was closed for more than 7 hours. (Pic: Davie Murray)

A Nissan Qashqai car, a BMW motorbike and a Honda motorbike were involved in the incident on the northbound carriageway between junctions 11 and 10, near Lesmahagow, at 1.35pm.

The 57-year-old man riding the Honda was pronounced dead at the scene. Formal identification has yet to take place, however his family have been made aware.The 59-year-old man riding the BMW motorbike was taken to hospital with serious injuries, whilst the 57-year-old male driver of the Nissan was taken to hospital as a precaution.

The road was closed until 8.25pm while on-site investigations were carried out.Sergeant Andy Shearer, from the Motherwell Road Policing Unit, said: “Our thoughts are very much with the friends and family of the deceased, along with those of the other men involved in this incident.“We are appealing to anyone who was in the area and witnessed the collision or has any information to please come forward. We are particularly interested in speaking with any motorists who were on the southbound carriageway and may have dashcam footage of the collision taking place.”

Anyone with information should call police on 101, quoting incident 1955 of 24 July.

