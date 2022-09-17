Police probe ‘unexplained’ death after body found at Aberdeen roundabout

Officers were called to the roundabout at Stoneywood Road and Victoria Street, in Dyce, about 3:30am on September 17.

Trains from the city have been impacted, with ScotRail confirming all lines between Aberdeen and Dyce were closed.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 3:30am on Saturday, September 17, police were called to the roundabout at Stoneywood Road and Victoria Street, Dyce, following the discovery of a body.

The roundabout where the body was discovered in Aberdeen. Picture: Google Maps