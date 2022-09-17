Police probe ‘unexplained’ death after body found at Aberdeen roundabout
Police in Aberdeen have launched an investigation into an “unexplained” death after a body was found at a roundabout in the early hours of Saturday morning.
Officers were called to the roundabout at Stoneywood Road and Victoria Street, in Dyce, about 3:30am on September 17.
Trains from the city have been impacted, with ScotRail confirming all lines between Aberdeen and Dyce were closed.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 3:30am on Saturday, September 17, police were called to the roundabout at Stoneywood Road and Victoria Street, Dyce, following the discovery of a body.
“The death is being treated as unexplained, pending further inquiries, which are at an early stage.”
