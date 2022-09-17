News you can trust since 1817
Police probe ‘unexplained’ death after body found at Aberdeen roundabout

Police in Aberdeen have launched an investigation into an “unexplained” death after a body was found at a roundabout in the early hours of Saturday morning.

By Rebecca McCurdy
Saturday, 17th September 2022, 12:07 pm
Updated Saturday, 17th September 2022, 12:07 pm

Officers were called to the roundabout at Stoneywood Road and Victoria Street, in Dyce, about 3:30am on September 17.

Trains from the city have been impacted, with ScotRail confirming all lines between Aberdeen and Dyce were closed.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 3:30am on Saturday, September 17, police were called to the roundabout at Stoneywood Road and Victoria Street, Dyce, following the discovery of a body.

The roundabout where the body was discovered in Aberdeen. Picture: Google Maps

“The death is being treated as unexplained, pending further inquiries, which are at an early stage.”

