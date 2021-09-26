Police probe as man found seriously injured in Grassmarket underground car park

Emergency services were called to the Apex Grassmarket Hotel, where the 22-year-old was discovered at about 5am on Saturday.

The scene was taped off as a forensic team combed the area.

A man was found seriously injured with the underground car park at the Apex Grassmarket Hotel in Edinburgh. Picture: Google.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “The 22-year-old man was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh with serious injuries.

“Officers are not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident and enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.”

