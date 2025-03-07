“Our enquiries are ongoing.”

Detectives in Dumbarton are appealing for information following a serious assault.

Emergency services attended the assault, which took place around 10.05pm on Thursday, March 6, on Riverside Lane.

A 39-year-old man was taken to the Royal Alexandra hospital in Paisley after the incident.

The first suspect has been described as male, with dark hair, clean-shaven. He was wearing a grey tracksuit top with the hood up, a dark jacket and dark trousers.

The second suspect has been described as male with dark hair and a dark beard,. He was wearing a full grey tracksuit, a black body warmer and dark trainers.

Both suspects were carrying Asda carrier bags.

Detective Constable Thomas O’Donnell commented: “Our enquiries are ongoing, and we are asking anyone who may have witnessed the assault or has any information that could assist to get in touch.