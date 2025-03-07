Dumbarton assault: Police Scotland launch appeal following a serious assault
Detectives in Dumbarton are appealing for information following a serious assault.
Emergency services attended the assault, which took place around 10.05pm on Thursday, March 6, on Riverside Lane.
A 39-year-old man was taken to the Royal Alexandra hospital in Paisley after the incident.
The first suspect has been described as male, with dark hair, clean-shaven. He was wearing a grey tracksuit top with the hood up, a dark jacket and dark trousers.
The second suspect has been described as male with dark hair and a dark beard,. He was wearing a full grey tracksuit, a black body warmer and dark trainers.
Both suspects were carrying Asda carrier bags.
Detective Constable Thomas O’Donnell commented: “Our enquiries are ongoing, and we are asking anyone who may have witnessed the assault or has any information that could assist to get in touch.
“If you think you can help, please contact us on 101 quoting incident 3910 of 6 March. Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”
