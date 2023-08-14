Police investigate after two teenagers die following Scottish nightclub DJ event

​Two teenagers have died after reportedly attending the same DJ event at a Scottish nightclub on Saturday.

Police were called to Croy, North Lanarkshire, around 11:20pm on Saturday to reports of a man "taking unwell", with the 18-year-old dying after being taken to hospital.

A further call was made relating to another 18-year-old man in Eastvale Place in Glasgow at 2:20am on Sunday morning – the same street as nightclub SWG3, where both men reportedly attended a performance by DJ Ben Hemsley on Saturday.

The teenager was pronounced dead after being taken to the nearby Queen Elizabeth University Hospital.

Two teenagers die after attending a DJ set at SWG3 in Glasgow. Picture: John Devlin

It is understood police are investigating if drugs could be a factor in the deaths, as well as if they are possibly linked.

A spokeswoman for SWG3 said: "We are devastated at the news and our deepest sympathies are with the families.

"We will continue to assist the police with their inquiries."

It has been reported the sold-out event started at 2pm on Saturday at the Galvanisers Yard part of the nightclub complex.

The performance involving DJ Hemsley finished at 10pm and was followed by an after-party that continued until 3am indoors.

SWG3 is billed as “one of Scotland’s most distinctive independent venues” on the nightclub’s official website.