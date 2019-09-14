Police investigate after golden toilet worth £1 million stolen from Blenheim Palace

Have your say

A golden toilet worth £1 million has reportedly been stolen from Blenheim Palace.

The loo - part of an art exhibition at Winston Churchill's birthplace - was apparently taken in the early hours of Saturday.

Local radio station Jack FM said it had received unconfirmed reports that the solid gold art installation was stolen in the early hours, but was later recovered by Thames Valley Police (TVP).

EventSite Design, who work at the Palace, said on Twitter: "We've had some drama overnight which I won't elaborate on just yet but it has meant we need to redirect our contractor traffic for the day."

The golden lavatory, on display at the Oxfordshire estate, was designed by Italian artist Maurizio Cattelan, and drew large crowds when it was exhibited in New York.

The loo, named America, had been plumbed in at the palace and was available for visitors to use.

Blenheim Palace tweeted on Saturday morning: "Due to an unforeseen incident at the Palace we are closed until lunchtime."

TVP said in a statement: "Thames Valley Police is investigating a burglary at Blenheim Palace which was reported at 4.57am today.

"Further details will be released in due course."