The incident at the bridge in Tay Street happened at around 3.40pm. Police officers attended but there are no reports of any injuries.

A Police Scotland spokesperson confirmed that officers were still at the crash site: “Around 3.50pm, police were called to the Tay Street area of Perth following a report of a lorry colliding with a bridge. Officers remain at the scene.”

Pic: Michael Gillen

