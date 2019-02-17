Police hunt ‘abhorrent individuals’ responsible for Glasgow shooting

Police are hunting the “abhorrent individuals” who shot a man in a targeted attack.

A 29-year-old man is being treated in hospital after shots were fired in the Springburn area of Glasgow on Saturday.

Medics have described his condition as “serious but stable”.

Police believe two men in a red Audi estate car approached the victim in Dykemuir Street at about 11.15am.

They then made off at speed down nearby Craigenbay Street.

The passenger in the Audi is described by Police Scotland as being a man in his late 30s, who was clean shaven and wearing a dark tammy hat and a dark hoody.

There is no description of the driver at this time.

Detective Inspector Jim Bradley from Greater Glasgow CID said: “This targeted attack was carried out in a residential street in broad daylight and the men responsible not only endangered the life of the victim, but other members of the public in the surrounding area.

“It is absolutely vital that we trace these abhorrent individuals and we would urge anyone with information that could assist our inquiries to come forward.”

He appealed for information, urging the public: “If you were in the vicinity of Dykemuir Street yesterday around 11.15am and noticed a red Audi estate, or anything at all suspicious, please get in touch.

“We also believe that the vehicle involved may have been in the area in the days prior to the shooting taking place. If you think you may have seen a red Audi estate earlier this week it is important that you let us know.”

Police Scotland will be carrying out additional patrols in the area “to provide reassurance to members of the public”, he added.

