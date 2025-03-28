“Significant” CCTV footage has been collected and is being analysed, and officers are carrying out door-to-door inquiries.

They said it is believed the offences are linked to “groups who are actively targeting each other” in the Scottish capital.

Shots were fired at two Edinburgh properties in the space of 48 hours in recent days, with the first in Niddrie Marischal Crescent in Niddrie in the early hours of Thursday morning.

This was followed by a second incident at a property in West Pilton Bank on Friday morning.

There were no reports of injuries.

Officers are also investigating reports of a “suspicious” fire in Hay Drive during the evening of March 22.

A senior officer said the force is using “every tool and tactic” at its disposal in the investigation, which is seeing a team of detectives working alongside specialist and divisional officers.

“Significant” CCTV footage has been collected and is being analysed, and officers are carrying out door-to-door inquiries.

Road and vehicle checks also took place on Saturday in the Ferry Road, Niddrie and Pennywell areas of the capital, and police said these would continue as part of the investigation.

Superintendent Paul Gillespie said: “We understand this will be concerning for local communities, but I want to reassure everyone that we are pursuing those involved and are using every tool and tactic at our disposal.

“We are taking strong action to disrupt this criminal activity and a lot of work, which may not always be visible, is ongoing.

“Additional officers are currently deployed to specifically target criminals and disrupt their activities.

“Extensive inquiries are ongoing into a number of incidents in Edinburgh. From our investigations so far, we believe these are linked to groups who are actively targeting each other.

“The local division and senior management are being provided with support from our national Specialist Crime Division and Operational Support Division.

“We are carrying out additional high-visibility patrols and I would encourage anyone with any concerns to approach these officers.

“We understand the significant impact this has had on the local community and I would like to thank everyone for their help so far.

“Finding those who carried out these reckless acts is paramount. If you know anything that could help, please do the right thing and speak to police.”

John Swinney has said he is "deeply concerned"

The First Minister was pressed on how his government is resourcing the police as MSPs discussed the incidents at Holyrood.

Ash Regan, who represents Edinburgh Eastern, raised the "reports of an escalation in gang-related violence in Edinburgh " at First Minister's Questions.

Mr Swinney said: "I'm deeply concerned by recent incidents in Edinburgh and I'm fully supportive of Police Scotland's efforts to apprehend those responsible."

He said "significant resource" is being put in to searching CCTV, door-to-door inquiries and increased patrols in the area.

The First Minister urged anyone with information to contact the police.