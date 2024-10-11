Police appeal for information after peregrine falcon put down after being shot
A protected bird of prey has died after being shot in Glen Esk.
Police said a member of the public found the peregrine falcon in distress on Tuesday September 3 in the glen, near to the hamlet of Tarfside, Angus .
Animal welfare charity the Scottish SPCA was called and the was bird taken to the charity's wildlife resource centre in Fishcross for treatment.
The falcon was euthanised the following day due to the severity of its injuries.
Further investigations found the the bird had been shot and police were contacted.
Wildlife Crime Officer Constable Craig Savage said: "Peregrine falcons are protected under the Wildlife and Countryside Act and it is illegal to kill any protected species.
"Since this matter was reported to police, we have been carrying out inquiries and working with our partner agencies to establish the full circumstances.
"We would appeal to anyone with any information that may assist our investigation to please contact us. Your information could be vital in establishing what has happened.
"If you were in the Glen Esk area around Tuesday September 3 and saw anything suspicious or have any information about shooting activity in the area, please come forward.
"Anyone with information is urged to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting reference CR/0368615/24."
