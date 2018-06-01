Plans for £20m sports complex in Stirling get green light

Have your say

Plans for a £20m transformation of sports facilities at Stirling University have been approved by councillors.

The redevelopment will include the creation of a new sporting complex at Scotland’s University for Sporting Excellence.

Revamped facilities will include purpose-built studios, a fitness suite, three-court sports hall, and an indoor cycling studio.

Work on the new facility will begin in the autumn and it is expected to open by summer 2020.

Stirling University principal Prof Gerry McCormac said: “The sports facilities redevelopment is part of our major enhancement programme that will transform campus life and help us achieve our strategic aim of being one of the top 25 universities in the UK by 2021.”

Director of Sport Cathy Gallagher said: “The unique feature of sport at the University of Stirling is where Olympic medallists train and compete alongside students, staff and the wider community.

“This development will mark the beginning of another exciting chapter for sport at the university and within the Stirling area.”