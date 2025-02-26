Planetary parade: UK Dark Sky Discovery Sites to view seven planets together - not visible again until 2040
Seven planets - Mars, Jupiter, Uranus, Venus, Neptune, Mercury, and Saturn - will be visible together in the night sky on February 28.
It is set to be the last time the seven planets will be visible simultaneously until 2040.
You are in with a chance of catching the planetary parade just after sunset.
While Mercury, Venus, Jupiter and Mars will be visible to the naked eye, Saturn will be more difficult to see and a telescope will be needed to view Uranus and Neptune.
Dark Sky Discovery Sites
Dark Sky Discovery Sites are areas which provide good views of the sky, away from direct streetlighting, and are accessible to everyone.
Where are the UK's Dark Sky Discovery Sites?
Northern Ireland
Oxford Island National Nature Reserve
Carrick-a-Rede
Yorkshire
Sutton Bank National Park Centre
The Moors National Park Centre, Danby
Scarborough and Ryedale Astronomical Society Observatories
Malham National Park car park
Buckden National Park car park
Dales Countryside Museum car park
Tan Hill Inn
Northumberland
Elsdon Village Hall and Village Green
Alwinton car park
Northumberland Dark Sky Park
Ingram Village Hall
kirknewton village hall
West Midlands
Barr Beacon
Cross Dyke Car Park, Church Stretton
Carding Mill Valley, Long Mynd
Shooting Box Car Park, Long Mynd
Pole Cottage, Long Mynd
Lancashire
Crook O' Lune and Picnic Site
Beacon Fell Visitor Centre
Slaidburn visitor car park
Gisburn Forest Hub
Dunfermline Public Park
Port Mor - Isle of Gigha
The Putechan Hotel
Coll Dark Sky Island
Glen Nevis Visitor Centre
Kinloch Forest
Stein Jetty car park
Castlehill Heritage Centre
Glenlivet Blairfindy car park
